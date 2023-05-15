Kimani Ichung’wa Threatens to Sue Lawyer Danstan Omari for Withdrawing Defamation Suit

National Assembly Majority Leader Kiamni Ichung’wa has threatened to drag lawyer Danstan Omari to court for withdrawing a defamation suit against him.

Omari had sued the Kikuyu MP for allegedly claiming that he frequented Koinange Street that is best known for sex workers.

But according to Ichung’wa through lawyer Cecil Miller, Omari had filed the case at the High court and later withdrew it.

The matter is, however, before a magistrate court.

On April 26, Justice Visram Aleem Alnashir transferred the matter to the magistrate court.

“This being a defamation matter, I direct that the same be transferred to the Chief Magistrate court for further directions,” said Justice Alnashir.

On April 27, Omari withdrew the case and filed it with the magistrate’s court, which subsequently ordered Ichung’wa to enter an appearance in the lawsuit or else a judgment would be rendered without him.

Now, the Kikuyu legislator has given the Omari seven days to bring back the High Court case, otherwise, he will sue him for defamation.

“We demand that you reinstate the suit within seven days from the date herein to allow our client to have his day in court or you inform the media that you withdrew the suit against him upon which we shall address you on the issue of quantum of damages payable to him,” Ichung’wa’s demand letter to Omari reads in part.

Miller notes that the details of Omari’s suit were published in the Star Newspaper in which he (Omari) demanded Sh11 million in damages.

“Wherein it was quoted in the article that our client published offensive and defamatory tweet out of malevolence and spite without justifiable cause thereby discrediting your (Omari) good way and reputation,” the letter continues.

Miller claims that Omari withdrew the lawsuit on April 27 but purposefully neglected to notify the media.

Ichung’wa asserts that the filing of the lawsuit and the subsequent withdrawal of it were done on purpose and with the intent to harm, defame, and degrade the esteem with which he is regarded and held by the right-thinking members of society in general.

“This in essence is defamatory to our client of his character, reputation and standing in society. The said notice of withdrawal is attached for ease of reference,” the letter states.

