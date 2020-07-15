Light Moment In Parliament As Kimani Ichung’wa Welcomes Move To “Catering” Committee

Kikuyu Member of Parliament (MP) Kimani Ichung’wa after being discharged from the all powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee has been moved to the Member Services Committee, previously known as the Catering Committee.

Ichung’wa was among 16 lawmakers perceived to be Deputy President William Ruto’s allies who were ejected from House committees.

The MP on Wednesday welcomed his inclusion in the “Catering” committee.

“I thank the Majority Leader and Majority Whip for the opportunity to serve in the Member Services Committee, which was previously known as the Catering Committee… these services includes virtual sittings in this age of COVID-19 to help elderly members like Baba of Parliament Jimmy Nuru Angwenyi and Maina Kamanda, to continue serving their constituents… This is also the committee that oversights the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC),” said Ichung’wa,” he said.

Minority whip Junet Mohammed made a light moment when he noted that the Kikuyu MP will be to blame should the quality of tea and mandazi go down.

“There is nothing like a lucrative committee… I know Ichung’wa is a committed member who will serve very well in the Catering Committee. Under corona, there are no services being given in the House, but when we return, I will blame Hon. Ichung’wa if the quality of my tea and mandazi goes down,” said the Suna MP.

Rising on a point of order, the two time Kikuyu legislator said that he will take up the new role with “passion, energy and gusto”.

Also joining the Member Services Committee were; Rigathi Gachagua, Kesses MP Swarup Mishra, Tharaka Nithi Woman Rep Beatrice Nyaga, and Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir.

The fifteen member committee led by Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu, also has the following members; Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, Tana River Woman Representative Rehema Hassan, Njoro MP Charity Kathambi Chepkwony, Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Bernard Okoth (Kibra), Nzambia Kithua ,(Kilome), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), John Walter Owino (Awendo) and Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has in the past few months led a purge in the ruling party which has seen those presumed to be DP Ruto loyalists kicked out of their positions.

In the senate, Elgeyo Marakwet’s Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika of Nakuru and Thara Nithi’s Kithure Kindiki were ousted as majority leader, majority whip and deputy speaker, respectively.

