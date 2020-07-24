KIM CEO Muriithi Ndegwa Accused Of Taking Advantage Of Covid-19 Situation To Exploit Trainers

Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) CEO Muriithi Ndegwa is on the spot for failing to pay trainers who are under the Kenya Youth Employment & Opportunities Project (KYEOP).

The payments, Kahawa Tungu understands, date back to the months of November and December 2019, where the trainers were to be paid 14 days after every piece of work.

“I worked with the institution has a group of trainers contracted to train youth beneficiaries for Kenya Youth Employment & Opportunities Project, which falls under the Ministry of Youth, and funded by the World Bank. The program was called Core Business Skills Training( CBST) cycle 4. It was conducted in Nov/Dec 2019,” says one of the trainers.

The government paid KIM in May 2020, and instead of the institution paying the trainers, they diverted the money for other uses.

In a letter to the 227 trainers dated July 6, Mr Ndegwa acknowledges receiving the money from the government, but says they redirected the money to other functions.

Read: NCBA Bank Accused Of Demanding Ksh3,000 Account Statement, Ksh2,000 To Close An Account

“We acknowledge that albeit being late, we did receive the payment from the Ministry in the month of May 2020. The above regrettable situation has been complicated by the ongoing global pandemic. As a learning institution we are especially adversely affected due to the government directive on closure of learning institutions. This has resulted in grounding of our core business resulting in negligible revenue generation. In a desperate attempt to stay afloat, the Institute has had to redirect any revenue coming in during this period including the KYEOP payment,” the letter read in part.

Ndegwa did not however indicate when the trainers would receive their payments.

“It is in light of this that we regrettably inform you that your payment will be delayed further. We however commit to prioritize these payments as soon as we get back to normal business,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu