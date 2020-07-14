in NEWS

Questions As Plates Of Killer Homeboyz Bus Now Being Used On Kakamega Lorry

169 Views

Homeboyz bus that was involved in an accident at Fort Tenan in 2018 [Photo/Courtesy]

On Wednesday, October 10, 2018, Kenyans woke to heartbreaking news that at least 55 people had lost their lives after a bus accident at Fort Tenan in Kericho County.

The grisly accident involving a Home Boyz Kakamega-bound Bus was on Tuesday the topic of discussion on social media after the plates of the bus emerged online roping in Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The governor had shared photos from the launch of a county water project and hawk-eyed netizens couldn’t help but notice a lorry bearing the plates of the ill-fated bus.

In the photo, the governor, who was in the company of the county leadership, is captured flagging off the lorry with registration number KBX 092J raising questions on what transpired nearly two years after the accident.

A section of Kenyans wondered whether the wreckage of the bus had been transformed into a truck and put back on the road.

Read: Kakamega Stampede: DPP Says No Criminal Acts Were Evident

Cases of illegal transformation of bus and truck chassis are not new in Kenya with former Nairobi County Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe having warned the government of the danger involved in such reckless acts.

“Standards all over the world do not allow buses to use truck chassis, but in Kenya, many buses are fitted with these chassis. We are carrying Kenyans in coffins,” the current Equity Bank’s Chief Commercial Officer cautioned during a past Commercial Road Transport Conference at the Sarova Whitesands Hotel, Mombasa.

The owner of the Homeboyz bus was arrested after the 2018 accident after authorities found out that the bus registered under Western Cross Express Sacco was not licensed to operate at night.

The Kakamega businessman identified as Cleophas Shimanyula is said to enjoy a cordial relationship with local politicians among them the Kakamega Governor.

Read Also: Mudavadi’s ANC Party Rebukes Attack On Kakamega Offices

Shimanyula runs a cleaning firm that is reportedly contracted by the county government to collect garbage in Kakamega town.

This is apparently the reason why the lorry with the controversial bus plates was present during the Ksh90 million water project launch.

Here are some of the reactions online:

Written by Wycliffe

Just email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Parklands MCA Cries Foul As Anti-graft Agencies Ignore His Pleas In Ksh2 Billion Grabbed Dispensary Land

Bluebird Plane Crash-lands In Beletwein, Somalia