Kilifi North MP Owen Baya Suspended From ODM Over His Recent Involvement With ‘Tanga Tanga’

Owen Baya/Courtesy

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Council (NEC) has resolved to suspend Kilifi North MP Owen Baya following his recent political  Involvement with ‘Tanga Tanga’.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna while addressing the press in Athi River further indicated that Baya had also been relieved from his Deputy Secretary-General duty.

For Instance, Sifuna intimated that Baya is now free to continue and join the Tanga Tanga politics associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The move comes just a day after Baya accompanied Feisal Abdallah Bader, an aspirant for the Msambweni parliamentary seat to meet DP William Ruto.

According to ODM, this was viewed as a form of betrayal to the party since the party had already fielded its aspirant. Ultimately, the Jubilee party did not field a candidate for the by-election as a way of pledging allegiance to the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

ODM had been on a retreat in Stoni Athi Resort, Athi river discussing party issues.

