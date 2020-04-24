Kilifi Lands Officer Arrested By EACC Over Bribery Claims

Sleuths from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested a lands officer in the County Government of Kilifi over bribery.

Johnson Mwabata, the Magarini Assistant Development officer was pounced on by the Anti-corruption agency following reports and complaints from a victim, Daudi Omar Elema.

Apparently, Mwabati is accused of demanding bribes before issuing clearance letters to Omar who is a developer. Further, he is said to have pocketed Sh65,000 to facilitate the issuance but has been going in circles thereafter.

The details by the EACC indicate that the suspect had initially requested for Sh20,000 bribe and wanted it deposited in an account under the name Salim Juma at Diamond Trust Bank on March 24, 2020. He later demanded Sh30,000 after the developer went to pick the certificate.

“He again deposited Sh20,000 to the said account of Salim Juma and Sh10,000 he withdrew from M-Pesa agent number issued to him by the suspect No. 185882. The said M-Pesa is allegedly his close ally as per the complainant’s narrative. But even after this further payment, he was not given clearance,” reads the statement in part.

On April 17, Omar is said to have resumed the construction work before he was arrested for illegal construction and was forced to buy his freedom at Sh15,000.

The statement adds, “The complainant came reported to our offices after all safety precautions and his statement was recorded and was guided on how to use the device and while at our offices the suspect called him and he informed the complainant that his personal amount was to be Sh29,000 as his personal money and that Sh22,655 was now to be the official payment for the processing of the clearance letter.”

