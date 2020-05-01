“Don’t Celebrate Yet”, Kilifi Governor Warns Residents As All COVID-19 Patients Recover

Kilifi County doesn’t have any active case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the moment, Governor Amason Kingi has revealed.

In a statement shared on his Twitter account on Thursday evening, the Governor stated that the last six patients who had tested positive have been discharged from hospital after recovering.

At least 11 cases had been confirmed in the county by the Ministry of Health.

“Today I visited the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI)- Kilifi, for a briefing on the fight against #covid_19Ke in Kilifi County. This is after the last two cases of Corona Virus infections fully recovered and were discharged from our Isolation Center, ” said Kingi.

“At the moment, Kilifi does not have any active #covid_19Ke case under care in any of our health facilities. Scientific results show that out of the 499 tested cases in Kilifi, the 6 cases that had confirmed positive have all recovered thanks.”

The county boss, however, warned residents not to relent in the war against COVID-19 as they are still at risk of contracting the virus if they don’t follow health guidelines including social distancing, wearing of masks and hygiene.

“However, this does not mean in any way that our County is out of the woods yet. We must continue observing the laid down protocols from both the National and County Government. I wish to thank all patriotic Kilifians dedicated Medical officers and the KEMRI Staff, ” he added.

Over the recent past, the Governor has been lauded for quick interventions that saw the spread of COVID-19 in the county contained. Confirmed cases in the county have been low even as neighbouring Mombasa County struggles to contain the outbreak as its numbers continue to rise by the day despite territorial lockdowns.

Fast and swift contact tracing since the first case was reported in the county largely contributed to keeping the numbers low,

At least 100 people were quarantined after Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22.

The contacts included county staff led by Governor Kingi, police officers, officials of an NGO and villagers.

