Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi Recovers From COVID-19, To Be Prosecuted For Defying Quarantine Order

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi in a past interview [Photo/Courtesy]

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19), Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the CS said Saburi will be prosecuted for defying self-quarantine order.

Saburi, who hs been under forced quarantine, had refused to self-isolate after arriving from Germany, which is afflicted by Coronavirus, on March 7.

The DG attended a staff and Cabinet meeting without putting himself under 14 days quarantine.

Saburi becomes the fourth patient to survive the virus that has claimed three lives in the country.

