Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi Recovers From COVID-19, To Be Prosecuted For Defying Quarantine Order

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19), Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the CS said Saburi will be prosecuted for defying self-quarantine order.

Saburi, who hs been under forced quarantine, had refused to self-isolate after arriving from Germany, which is afflicted by Coronavirus, on March 7.

The DG attended a staff and Cabinet meeting without putting himself under 14 days quarantine.

Saburi becomes the fourth patient to survive the virus that has claimed three lives in the country.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu