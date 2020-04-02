Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi Recovers From COVID-19, To Be Prosecuted For Defying Quarantine Order

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19), Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

In a press statement, the CS said Saburi had been declared fit after being subjected to three tests.

Kagwe further stated that the DG will be prosecuted for defying self-quarantine order.

“All the tests turned negative. Naturally, the issue of the law will now follow up with him,” said Kagwe.

Saburi, who has been under mandatory quarantine, had refused to self-isolate after arriving from Germany, which is afflicted by Coronavirus, on March 7.

The DG attended a staff and Cabinet meeting without putting himself under 14 days quarantine.

Saburi becomes the fourth patient to survive the virus that has claimed three lives in the country and left at least 100 others fighting for their lives in various hospitals across the country.

The latest development comes days after the DG asked Kilifi residents to forgive him for his actions.

Saburi said that he did not spread the virus knowingly because he was cleared by the governor, Amason Kingi to attend the various functions.

“I am very remorseful for bringing anxiety on Coronavirus spread in Kilifi County and the entire country and hope that people will find a heart to forgive me, ” he said.

“I am a responsible person. I am a leader, a family man and a mentor to many. I did not do this on purpose.”

Admitting to being solely responsible for spreading the virus in Kilifi which has since been tagged a “high risk” area, the father of three urged Kenyans to adhere to the precautionary measures set by the government.

He also noted that he interacted with his boss, Kingi and mourners. He did also shop at an undisclosed supermarket.

“I attended funerals to condole with bereaved families and other gatherings in my rural home in Rabai bearing in mind the nature of my job and position in society. My governor had cleared me to attend the fair, the county secretary gave me a letter confirming the same. I have two residences in Mombasa where I live with my children and spouse. I went to a supermarket to buy food stocks and that is when I was accused of disregarding the quarantine order,” he is quoted by the daily.

