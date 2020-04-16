Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi Out On Sh200,000 Bail, Ordered To Self-quarantine For 14 Days

A Mombasa court has freed Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi on a Sh200,000 cash bail or an alternative of Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The deputy county boss will also be required to self quarantine for another 14 days.

Magistrate Elvis Micheka also ordered Saburi to deposit his travel documents with the court and to not communicate with witnesses.

Saburi has been in custody for 13 days after he was charged with unlawfully and willingly exposed the public to an infectious disease.

According to test results from Kenya Medical Research Institute in Kilifi, the DG tested positive for the coronavirus.

His lawyer George Kithi last week told the court that his client had never tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Yesterday, state prosecutor Alloys Kemo applied to have Saburi held for another 10 days to allow police carry out investigations and record statements from key witnesses including the accused person’s boss, Governor Amason Kingi.

The DG jetted in on March 6 from Germany but declined to self quarantine.

It is suspected that he infected Rabai MP William Kamoti who is still receiving treatment for the virus.

The matter will be heard on May 5.

