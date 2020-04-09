Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi Has Never Tested Positive For Coronavirus – Lawyer

Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi tested negative for the novel COVID-19 on three different occasions since he was isolated at Coast General Hospital on March 21, his lawyer George Kithi told a Mombasa Court.

Making his submissions, the defense lawyer said his client should not be forced into isolation as he is free of the virus.

Kilifi DG DID NOT get infected with Corona. He tested negative – George Kethi his lawyer tells court. Interesting.#COVIDー19#covid19kenya Thread. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) April 9, 2020

Last week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the deputy county boss had recovered from the disease.

Read:

In fact, on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that he hoped that Saburi will get a 10 year jail sentence for flouting quarantine rules.

“Do not be like the Kilifi Deputy Governor who moved recklessly despite the knowledge that he was possibly sick. And despite his position, I asked that he be arrested and I am hoping that he is jailed for 10 years,” Uhuru said.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Ritah Amwai, Saburi was charged with willfully and unlawfully exposing the public to an infectious disease.

Read Also:

He denied the charges.

The magistrate did however direct that the deputy governor undergoes another test.

The prosecution had sought to have Saburi held at Manyani Maximum Prison for an additional 14 days, an application that was later denied.

Read Also:

He will be held at Port Police Station until the court rules on his bail application.

“This court does not have any medical documents in relation to the respondent (Saburi) upon which this court can rely on and order that he be taken to isolation,” Amwayi ruled, adding that the Public Health Act was categorical on steps to be taken before an order for isolation is granted,” the court ruled.

It is said that Rabai MP William Kamoti contracted the disease after coming into contact with the DG.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu