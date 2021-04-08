Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi Freed Against Charges Of Willingly Spreading Covid-19

Kilifi Deputy governor Gideon Saburi has been freed by a Mombasa court on the charges of willingly spreading Covid-19 in March.

In a ruling by Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti, the DG did not intentionally interact with members of the public hence did not spread the virus at the time.

In a dramatic account of events last year, Saburi was apprehended after leaving the hospital for spreading Covid-19 willingly at the time the country was battling to combat its spread.

Saburi, who was placed under mandatory quarantine, had refused to self-isolate after arriving from Germany, which is afflicted by Coronavirus, on March 7.

The DG attended staff and Cabinet meetings without putting himself under 14 days quarantine. He also interacted with Kilifi residents in several functions.

He later tested positive for COVID-19.

Rabai MP William Kamoti tested positive for the deadly virus after coming into contact with the deputy governor.

“How can a leader fly from Germany and start infecting people in Nairobi and Kilifi?” President Uhuru Kenyatta lamented.

He was arraigned at Mombasa Law Courts after spending the weekend at Port Police Station.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti directed that he be detained at the same police station for three more days awaiting his bail ruling that was set later that week.

The prosecution had asked the court to detain the DG at Manyani Prison in Taita Taveta County for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations.

