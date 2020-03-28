Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi Asks For Forgiveness After Spreading Coronavirus

Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi who last week tested positive for the coronavirus is remorseful about his actions.

According to the Nation, the DG who is said to have been reckless and defied the 14 day quarantine rule wants Kilifi residents to forgive him for his actions.

Saburi notes that he did not spread the virus knowingly because he was cleared by the governor, Amason Kingi to attend the various functions.

“I am very remorseful for bringing anxiety on Coronavirus spread in Kilifi County and the entire country and hope that people will find a heart to forgive me.

“I am a responsible person. I am a leader, a family man and a mentor to many. I did not do this on purpose,” he said.

Admitting to being solely responsible for spreading the virus in Kilifi which has since been tagged a “high risk” area, the father of three urged Kenyans to adhere to the precautionary measures set by the government.

He also noted that he interacted with his boss, Kingi and mourners. He did also shop at an undisclosed supermarket.

“I attended funerals to condole with bereaved families and other gatherings in my rural home in Rabai bearing in mind the nature of my job and position in society. My governor had cleared me to attend the fair, the county secretary gave me a letter confirming the same. I have two residences in Mombasa where I live with my children and spouse. I went to a supermarket to buy food stocks and that is when I was accused of disregarding the quarantine order,” he is quoted by the daily.

Saburi is still receiving treatment for the virus. He arrived in Kenya on March 6 from Berlin via Amsterdam.

So far, 17 police officers who arrested him have been isolated at Mbagathi Hospital while his boss is in self quarantine.

Rabai MP William Kamoti who also came into contact with him on Friday tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Kenya’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 31.

