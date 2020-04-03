Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi Apprehended After Leaving Hospital

Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi was on Friday afternoon arrested for violating quarantine guidelines that require him to self isolate for 14 days.

Saburi was apprehended by at least 20 officers after he was discharged from Coast Genera Hospital after recovering from the novel COVID-19.

He has been taken to Port Police Station where he is likely to be charged for refusing to self-quarantine upon return from an official trip to Germany on March 7.

DCI detectives are said to have camped outside the hospital from as early as 9 am.

Saburi is accused of endangering other people’s lives by declining to self quarantine even as he exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

Rabai MP William Kamoti tested positive for the deadly virus after coming into contact with the deputy governor.

His boss, Amason Kingi, too went into self quarantine after interacting with him.

Yesterday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed Saburi’s recovery and added that he would be charged upon release from the hospital for endangering the lives of Kenyans.

“All the tests turned negative. Naturally, the issue of the law will now follow up with him,” said Kagwe.

Following Saburi’s actions, Kagwe indicated that he had violated the Public Health Act, 2012 hence needed to be punished.

“This will apply to a senior government official in Kilifi who defied and refused to self-quarantine and who is now being forcibly quarantined in a facility. Upon completion of the period given by our health authorities, the official will be charged in a court of law,” Kagwe said on March 22.

Prior, the Health CS had called for a mandatory quarantine of people who arrived in the country and warned that failure of that would result to arrest and prosecution.

Earlier, the DG was very remorseful for his actions and sought forgiveness from Kenyans.

“I am very remorseful for bringing anxiety on Coronavirus spread in Kilifi County and the entire country and hope that people will find a heart to forgive me. I am a responsible person. I am a leader, a family man and a mentor to many. I did not do this on purpose,” he said.

