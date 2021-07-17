Kilifi Denies 224 Covid-19 Cases Recorded Yesterday, Says Only 62 Reported

Kilifi County has disputed the Ministry of Health’s Statistics that it recorded 224 Covid-19 cases yesterday.

According to Health Executive Charles Dadu, only 62 cases were recorded yesterday hence the statistics given by MOH were false.

Yesterday, Kenya recorded 692 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours after 6,883 samples were tested. In terms of County distribution, the Health Ministry announced that Kilifi was leading with the highest infections of 224.

It was closely followed by Nairobi with 183 cases, Mombasa 52 and Uasin Gishu 36.

