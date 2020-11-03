Kilifi County Assembly Closed After Staffer Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Kilifi County Assembly has been closed after a staffer tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

Other workers have been advised to work from home in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Last week, governor Amason Kingi announced a raft of measures to curb the spread of the virus after six county employees, among them a County Executive member contracted the virus.

Kingi said that only those offering critical services to the public would be allowed to work for a period of two weeks.

During the two weeks, a fumigation exercise was to be carried out as well as contact tracing.

“The number of positive cases are rising at an alarming level in the first wave cases were few in some areas but now the numbers have increased,” he said.

“Urgent action must be taken to address the plight, from Thursday the number of county staffers will reduce to remain with only the critical orders, we shall reduce the number of officers in the departments.”

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was last week forced to close the County offices after 57 health workers tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, operations at the Mombasa County Assembly came to a halt after three Members of the County Assembly tested positive for the disease.

So far, Kenya has recorded 56,601 positive cases, 37,442 recoveries and 1,027 deaths.

