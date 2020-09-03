Kikuyus Dominate Top Government Jobs Against Other Tribes – Report

Kikuyus hold 120 of the 416 senior positions in government, a new report by the Ministry of Public Service has shown.

The report presented in Parliament by CS Margret Kobia shows that Kalenjins take the second slot with 45 positions followed by Luo at 41, Luhya at 33 while the Kamba and Meru close the list of top five with 27 each.

The Kisii community is ranked sixth with 22 of its tribesmen in top government jobs followed by Maasai (19), Mijikenda (10), Taita (8), Turkana (7), Boran (7) and Embu (6).

Kenyan Asians hace one position, Gabra (3), Degodia (1), Kenyan Arabs (2), Kuria (3), Mbeere (2), Ogaden (1), Orma (2), other Kenyan (1), Pokot (3), Samburu (1), Shirazi (1), Teso (4) and Tharaka (1).

The CS defended the government saying that senior positions in government are competitively filled through advertisements and interviews.

22 are Cabinet Secretaries, 26 CAS, 42 PS, seven are in job group v, 48 in job group U and 272 in job group T.

Out of 180 heads and CEOs of 286 state corporations, 36 are Kikuyu, Kalenjin (35), Luo (26), Luhya (18), Meru (13) and Kamba (10).

Out of 51 heads of foreign missions, 14 are Kikuyu, Kalenjin (7), Luo (5), Luhya (5), Kamba (4) and Meru (3).

