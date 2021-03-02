Kikuyu Musician Samidoh Bows To Pressure, Apologizes After Viral Videos With Politician Karen Nyamu

Popular Kikuyu musician, Samwel Muchoki known by his stage name as Samidoh has been the talk on social media for the past two days.

This was after a video of Samidoh and city politician Karen Nyamu surfaced capturing the singer with his child, singing his heart out.

The videos confirmed that Samidoh is the father of Nyamu’s child despite denying being responsible on constant occasions.

For instance, a section of his fans termed the move as disrespectful to his legal wife, with whom they’ve been together for close to 11 years.

With a caption, “A dad doesn’t tell you that he loves you, he shows you,” Nyamu threw social media into a frenzy with some maiming for her blood.

The comment section was filled with vile and people who called her out for what they termed as disrespect for “proudly taking another woman’s husband.”

However, in a post shared on his Instagram, Samidoh has issued an apology to his wife and fans adding that he is perturbed by the motive of whoever posted the video.

He further confirmed that he had an affair with Nyamu which bore them a son together.

“I am sorry!!! I have put my family and myself in a bad situation. It is true I had a friendship with ms. Karen Nyamu and it’s this involvement that led to the birth of an innocent child whom I have and will always support both emotionally and materially. I am a proud father to my children,” the post reads in part.

He added, “I am however perturbed by the motive and timing of these past videos which have led to unnecessary trolling of the child and my wife, I have never left my wife of 11 years for another woman. I apologized to her and my family before.”

In January, Samidoh and Nyamu fueled rumors of dating after the latter shared a video of the pair riding and giggling on a boat as they joked about going to buy weed.

