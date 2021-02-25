Kikao64, Sh100 million Tech Hub Launched in Eldoret

Kikao64 has opened a new co-working space in Eldoret town with the aim of supporting and growing tech innovations and professionals in the North Rift and Western Kenya regions.

The co-working space, dubbed the “inspirational hub” was set up at a cost of about SH100 billion. Kikao64 Executive Director Elisabeth Clem, says the hub is a response to Eldoret’s growing community of entrepreneurs, startups, nonprofits, freelancers, and creatives looking for flexible modern office spaces in their hometowns.

” It will provide space for those traveling through Eldoret and also allow students and young people to engage in networking. This is a big deal for this region and it will put Eldoret in the map in terms of digital space.” Clem said.

Through an online booking system, interested users can apply for working space at the hub on daily, weekly, or monthly rates. Members will benefit from regular networking sessions, training workshops, and special events including hosting guest speakers, art exhibitions and film screenings.

Read: Kenya, Iran to Unveil World’s Largest Tech Hub in Nairobi Next Week

“Most start-ups lack capital to acquire working space and other tools but this will allow them to work for lower prices. For example, instead of paying Sh50,000 per month for office rent, you can pay for hours, weeks, or months,” Abel Boreto, a director at the hub said.

The hub is equipped with workstations with the capacity to hold 100 people at a given time. Members will have access to high-speed internet at affordable rates. The hub will also offer legal, company registration, tax audit, and web design consultancy services.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago who was present at the launch said the hub will help young people access more opportunities.

” Most young people are unable to access government opportunities because of lack of technology-related skills. We believe that this will go a long way in creating jobs for the youth,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu