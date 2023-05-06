Kihingo Village Claims Waiguru Owes Sh104 Million in Rent Arrears

The owner of an estate where Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s Sh200 million house is located has described her as an unlawful tenant.

Kihingo Village (Waridi Gardens) Limited now wants the county boss to deposit Sh10 million as security for costs.

The upmarket estate owner told a court that it does not know how Waiguru moved into the premises.

Further, a Kihingo director, Mr Gitahi Gethenji told the court that the governor owes them Sh104 million in rent arrears.

“Waiguru has no legitimate claim to the property and has been an illegal and unlawful tenant since 2015,” he said.

The governor has sued Kihingo in an effort to get court orders compelling it to let her complete the sale agreement she signed with Kihingo in 2015.

Waiguru asserts that she paid a Sh40 million as down payment for the home in 2015 to Ndung’u Gethenji, a former Tetu MP and then CEO of Kihingo.

But Kihingo wants Waiguru’s suit stricken out on grounds that it is frivolous, vexatious, scandalous and an abuse of the court process.

The company further informed the court that the Council of Governors (CoG) chair instituted the suit with the ulterior motive of illegally acquiring the house.