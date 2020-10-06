Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Dares Police To Arrest Him As He Declines To Surrender

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has dared police authorities to come and arrest him as he declines to surrender.

This was after he was summoned by the DCI alongside Kandara MP Alice Wahome for allegedly orchestrating chaos witnessed in Kenol town, Murang’a county that left two people dead and several others injured.

Speaking today in an interview with Citizen, Nyoro intimated that the office of the President is out to frustrate certain leaders adding that the violence witnessed in Murang’a on Sunday was State-sponsored.

“Let me put it on the record. I am not surrendering to any police. I will not be used by murderers to cleanse their mess….. They have the system they can track my phone, they know all my where bouts every day,” he said.

Read: Ndindi Nyoro Denies Being Summoned By Police Over Murang’a Chaos

He added, “They know that I was not involved in their mess, If you want to arrest me, I am here at home come and arrest me but will not be part of that narrative”.

Yesterday, the Kiharu lawmaker denied involvement in the chaos that rocked Kenol town, Murang’a County on Sunday.

Nyoro asked the lawmakers behind the skirmishes to apologize to the families of the two people caught in the crossfire.

Further, he refuted claims that he has been summoned by the police over the chaos that has been condemned by pro-handshake MPs.

Read Also: MPs Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome Summoned By DCI Over Kenol Chaos

On Sunday, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai ordered the immediate arrest of Kiharu MP and Alice Wahome (Kandara) for allegedly mobilizing goons to cause mayhem at Kenol.

In a statement, Mutyambai directed that the motor vehicles which were hired to ferry goons be tracked and detained to assist in investigations.

Officials of the buses belonging to Joy Kenya and Neo Kenya which ply Thika-Nairobi route have since been asked to appear before the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to provide insight into yesterday’s goings-on.

Nyoro and Kamande are yet to surrender to the police.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu