Kieni MP Kanini Kega Elected Unopposed As Budget Committee Chair

Kieni MP Kanini Kega re-elected unopposed to chair Budget and Appropriations Committee for a three-year term.

Kega was elected unopposed as he was the only one who had submitted his application by Friday.

Elections for vice-chair have been postponed for lack of quorum. The former vice-chair Moses Lessonet, Eldama Ravine MP did not defend his seat.

“The election of vice chairperson is postponed. The majority should be 50% plus one which is14 members. The vote is by secret ballot hence all have to be here,” Director of committee Florence Atenyo.

Bernard Shinali and Makali Mulu of Kitui Central have applied for the vice-chair post.

In June 2020, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and 15 others were discharged from key committees in the National Assembly.

Ichung’wa was the Budget Committee chair until he was replaced by Kega for allegedly supporting DP William Ruto.

“You are hereby given seven days to respond before you are discharged from the said committee,” Majority Chief Whip Emmanuel Wangwe wrote to the 16 legislators.

