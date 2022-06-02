3 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested After Demanding Sh100,000 From Esther Passaris

Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested after demanding Sh100,000 from Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris.

The three were holding Passari’s security guard hostage in Kibarage, Nairobi county since yesterday.

They then called the woman rep demanding the ransom prompting Passaris to report to Gigiri police station.

Apparently, the kidnappers had directed the woman rep to present the money, leading her to a bar along Waiyaki Way. She was to deliver the money before her security guard is released.

Detectives were however ahead of the kidnappers and went undercover, catching one of the men ready to pick up the money.

He was arrested and interrogated before leading the detectives to where the others were hiding. The security guard was rescued although two other suspects managed to escape.

The three will be arraigned and face extortion and abduction charges.

In yet a similar account of events in March, Passari’s campaign convoy was attacked by goods in Westlands.

According to a post on her social media, the convoy was invaded in Westlands near deepsea where they took away the keys belonging to the truck and demanded money for them to be released.

In the process, the truck’s windscreen was broken.

“Our convoy is under attack. We are in Westlands near Deepsea. Help. The thugs have taken our truck keys and are demanding money to give back our keys. We are stranded inside the truck. We know the thugs. They have broken our windscreen. Help,” she wrote.

Esther Passaris's campaign convoy attacked by goons yesterday in Westlands. pic.twitter.com/zvDzV16K1y — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) March 29, 2022

