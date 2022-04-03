Kidero to Vie for Homa Bay Governor Seat As Independent Candidate After ODM Backed Wanga

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has affirmed that he is in the race to succeed Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti.

Kidero, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said he will vie for the seat on an independent ticket after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, picked Gladys Wanga as its candidate in the August 9 General Election.

He said he made the decision after wide consultations with the Homa Bay residents.

“In response to your cries for better Governance and restoration of your sovereign jurisdiction, I will offer myself as an independent candidate for the position of Homa Bay County Governor,” said Kidero.

“I am overwhelmed by your unconditional support. I will be on the ballot on August 9th 2022.

Take my word – I will not let you down!”

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Thursday said seven aspirants who were seeking the party ticket had dropped their bids to back Wanga, the county’s Woman Representative.

Kasipul Member of Parliament Oyugi Magwanga was picked to be her running mate.

“There are those aspirants who have been running for the governorship position in Homa Bay County. They have been having a meeting and invited us as party officials to come and have consultations with them.

“They’ve had very extensive consultations, at the end of which an agreement has been reached by way of consensus,” Raila said.

The seven include ODM chair John Mbadi, Jared Kiasa, former County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, Louis Ogingo, Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori and Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata.

The decision irked Kidero who claimed that he had not been involved in the consultations.

“I was not invited to the meeting and I am not in agreement. In consensus, everybody must agree. I will be exploring alternative avenues to run as a Governor,” he said after Raila’s declaration.

Kidero, who lost his seat to Mike Sonko of Jubilee in the 2017 polls, however, maintains, that he supports Raila’s presidency under the Azimio coalition.

“I am not fighting Odinga. My aspiration has been motivated by the people who want me to transform the economy of this county,” he added.

