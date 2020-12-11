in NEWS

Ex-Nairobi Governor Kidero Seeking To Dethrone Homa Bay’s Awiti in 2022

Kidero
Evans Kidero when he handed over to Governor Mike Sonko in 2017 [Photo/Courtesy]

Former Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero has expressed interest in contesting for Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

In a recent interview with The Standard, Kidero said that he had been approached by locals as their “son” to vie for the seat currently held by Cyprian Awiti of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

“It is something I am considering very seriously,” said Kidero.

Read: I Almost Ran Blind, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti Says After Two-month Absence

Kidero’s declaration, according to pundits, complicates things for the ODM party, considering the fact that the party’s loyalists including the party chairman John Mbadi and Woman Representative Gladys Wanga are also keen on unseating Awiti.

Oyugi Magwanga, who lost in 2017 election after emerging second to Awiti, is also eyeing the top county job.

Kidero served as the first governor of Nairobi from 2013 and was dethroned by Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko in the 2017 poll.

Read Also: Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero Claims He Spent Sh418 Million To Retain Seat, Ended Up Losing

He served as Managing Director of Mumias Sugar Company for eight years, resigning in 2012 to join politics.

In August 2018, Kidero was arrested on charges of abuse of office, money laundering and bribery. The case is pending in court.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

