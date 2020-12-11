Ex-Nairobi Governor Kidero Seeking To Dethrone Homa Bay’s Awiti in 2022

Former Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero has expressed interest in contesting for Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

In a recent interview with The Standard, Kidero said that he had been approached by locals as their “son” to vie for the seat currently held by Cyprian Awiti of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

“It is something I am considering very seriously,” said Kidero.

Kidero’s declaration, according to pundits, complicates things for the ODM party, considering the fact that the party’s loyalists including the party chairman John Mbadi and Woman Representative Gladys Wanga are also keen on unseating Awiti.

Oyugi Magwanga, who lost in 2017 election after emerging second to Awiti, is also eyeing the top county job.

Kidero served as the first governor of Nairobi from 2013 and was dethroned by Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko in the 2017 poll.

He served as Managing Director of Mumias Sugar Company for eight years, resigning in 2012 to join politics.

In August 2018, Kidero was arrested on charges of abuse of office, money laundering and bribery. The case is pending in court.

