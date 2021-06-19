Kidero Paid Sh30 Million After Slapping Me – Shebesh

Chief administrative secretary (CAS) for youth and gender affairs and former Nairobi Woman Rep Rachel Shebesh allegedly walked away with Sh30 million in 2013.

Shebesh apparently settled out of court with former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero after he slapped her in September of the same year.

Speaking to Ghetto Radio, the former lawmaker said Kidero will never make the same mistake again.

“Dr Kidero paid so much money that he won’t repeat the mistake. I didn’t come out of it empty-handed. To slap a woman in this country nowadays, there is a precedent and I don’t know whether people have the money to pay as compensation. He paid almost Sh30 million,” she said.

She told Maji Maji and King Kafu that Kidero’s mistake was thinking he could slap a woman and get away with it.

“If I did not go strong on Kidero, I would have opened another floodgate of every woman vying for a seat being treated in the same way Kidero treated me,” she continued.

When the incident took place, Shebesh had been protesting against the former county chief’s treatment of county workers.

She was demanding that Kidero addresses the plight of the striking county workers.

It is then that the ex governor left his office and was met by Shebesh.

In the infamous clip showing Kidero lay his hands on the CAS, she is heard saying, “Aiyaiyaiya, you have slapped me, Kidero?”

Shebesh would later sue Kidero but interventions from other political players saw her withdraw the suit in 2014.

In a document filed in court, Shebesh said she had forgiven Kidero unconditionally and had withdrawn the suit on her own volition.

In 2017, Shebesh unsuccessfully ran for the Nairobi Woman Rep position but was trounced by ODM’s Esther Passaris.

Kidero who was also shown the door in the last elections is seeking to make a come back by running for the Homa Bay gubernatorial post.

