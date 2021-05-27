Kidero Dismisses Sh8 Billion Illicit Wealth Claims As Witch-hunt

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has dismissed EACC’s claims that he accumulated wealth worth Sh8 billion through illegal means as pure witch-hunt.

The ex-county chief who is eyeing the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in 2022 dismissed the claims as perpetuation of malice against his person.

In his defense, the politician who served as governor between 2013-2017, said he only acquired one property during his tenure.

“I acquired the property I have before I went to City Hall. I was not a public servant. The time I was at City Hall I acquired only one property,” he complained.

He added that some of the properties listed by the ethics commission do not belong to him.

“Some of the property they claim are mine, are not mine,” he said.

In 2018, Kidero listed in an affidavit a couple of properties assumed to belong to him but do not. They include; Yala Towers on Koinange Street valued at Sh2 billion, Muthaiga Heights in Parklands valued at Sh3 billion, Community Bank Building valued at Sh1 billion and Prisons building valued at Sh2 billion.

“That with the sole intention of creating the false narrative that I illegally acquired wealth while holding public offices, the deponent herein, in an utter act of perjury, has knowingly and maliciously lied to the court concerning property allegedly belonging to me,” Kidero swore.

He also claimed that vehicles – KBTL 001L Toyota Lexus, KAH 523E Toyota Saloon, KAD 034L Peugeot Saloon, KAE 262Q Peugeot Saloon, KAD 945A Mercedes Benz and KAR 645Z-405 GR Saloon – do not belong to him.

While challenging the commission to find the legitimate owners of the aforementioned properties, Kidero noted that he can account for his wealth.

“I have houses in Nyari in Nairobi, which I acquired in the 90s, in Gigiri I acquired houses in the 90s and in Kisumu I bought the houses in 2005. Others in Nairobi I bought in 2006 and 2007. So this thing that they are investigating me for acquiring public property is just malice and witch-hunt,” he continued.

“It is apparent that the investigations herein are but a fishing expedition, it is no wonder the 2nd respondent is purporting to investigate all my property, including the ones acquired as early as the year 1987!”

In a report tabled before the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee by EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala on Tuesday, the commission said it is probing properties of three former governors and a sitting county boss worth Sh11.5 billion believed to have been acquired through illicit means.

The four politicians are Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and former county chiefs Sonko, Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Kidero.

