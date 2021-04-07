Ex-Nairobi Governor Kidero Contracts Covid-19 Days After Receiving Vaccine

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has tested positive for Covid-19.

The ex governor underwent a test on April 6 alongside other family members who he said tested negative. He on the other hand, was found to have contracted the virus.

Covid-19 symptoms started showing a week after receiving the vaccine, Kidero said.

He was inoculated on March 29.

For the next two weeks, Kidero said, he will be undergoing a total and complete isolation.

“Fellow Kenyans, I got vaccinated against Covid-19 last Monday (29/03/2021) which was followed by COVID-19 like reaction three days later.

“As a family, We all had COVID tests done yesterday, whose results I have just received. Everybody else is negative except me,” said the ex-Governor.

“I advise our team members, whom I’ve been in contact with to go and have themselves tested for COVID immediately. It’s my appeal to Kenyans to continue observing the ministry of health protocols on COVID; wear masks, wash hands with soap and clean, flowing water,use alcohol based hand sanitizers and get vaccinated.”

Health experts say that receiving the vaccine does not prevent one from contracting the virus or transmitting it.

“Getting the vaccine does not mean that you cannot get COVID-19. Getting the jab does not mean that you cannot transmit the COVID-19. What the jab does is that it makes your immunity system alert. It prepares you for war, should you come across the virus your immune system will be ready to fight and manage that virus,” said Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi during a press briefing.

The vaccine does however, help reduce the number of adverse Covid-19 cases that often result in death.

