KICC to Partner with Kenya Railways to Launch Meeting Spaces Aboard Commuter Trains

The Kenya International Conference Centre is seeking to partner with the Kenya Railways in a bid to introduce meeting zones aboard commuter trains. According to KICC Chief Executive (CEO) Nana Gechaga, some of the carriages will be converted into boardrooms to allow commuters to conduct meetings en route.

“We are working on a partnership with Kenya Railways which will see the conversion of some carriages into meeting rooms in order to boost,” she said.

Speaking at a forum held to discuss the status of the meeting sector in the country Gechaga said the strategy is in line with the convention’s plan of increasing uptake of meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) which is aimed at making Kenya an ideal travel and tourism destination.

The yet-to-be-signed partnership will include branding and co-branding for both entities, which are key participants in the tourism industry.

Gechaga expressed optimism in the recovery of the tourism sector, adding that KICC had already seen rapid recovery.

“We have seen a lot of local clients, we are getting busy, we were performing two events a week and now we are at four, its back to back now. Over the past few months, our capacity has risen to 60 percent,” she said.

She said that the building’s lighting contributed significantly to its income growth, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2021, when it hosted Google, Coca-Cola, and other important corporations.

KICC will also give a free organic market platform where Kenyan-made products will be presented in order to support local businesses.

The event will be held twice a month starting in March. It is expected to bring together Small Micro Enterprises (SMEs) in food, beauty, digital, clothing, crafts, and other sectors.

“Kenyans visiting the expo will pay a fee in order to access the platform but actual exhibitors will not be charged,” she added.

