Kibra MP Imran Okoth In Mourning After Losing Mother

Kibra MP Imran Okoth has lost his mother, Angeline Ajwang.

The first time MP shared the news on social media but did not disclose the cause of death.

“In life, we loved you dearly, in death we still love you. In our hearts you hold a place, I cried endlessly when you died but I promise, I won’t let the tears mar the smiles that you’ve given me when you were alive. I know you are listening from above. Fare thee well mum,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ajwang’s death comes roughly a year and a half after the family lost Ken Okoth.

Ken was the MP for Kibra until he lost the battle to cancer on July 26, 2019.

He was at the time receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital for stage four colon cancer.

