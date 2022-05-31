Kibra MP Aspirant Mariga Links Alleged Attacks To Political Rivals

Former Harambee Stars midfielder and Kibra MP aspirant McDonald Mariga was on Monday attacked while on a campaign trail in Kibra Constituency.

A video shared on social media captures the former UEFA Champions League winner with Inter Milan being attended to at a hospital with reported fractured left arm.

Mariga is challenging the Kibra parliamentary seat for the second time in the August general elections on a UDA ticket. His first attempt on the ruling Jubilee Party ticket ended in a defeat.

Addressing the same, Mariga links the alleged attacks to his political rivals adding that he will not be intimidated.

Mariga further alluded that the goons who allegedly attacked him were sent by rival politicians in a bid to have him back down.

“You see they have broken my hand but they will not intimidate me. We’ve been doing peaceful campaigns here, but there are some politicians who are sending young people to injure me,” he questioned.

Mariga says he has since filed a report with the police and it is just a matter of time before those involved are brought to book.

Kibra Constituency is considered a stronghold of Azimio La Umoja coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga hence a hotbed in the coming elections.

