Kibra Accounts For 35 Of 147 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In The Last 24 Hours

Kenya’s total number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus disease rose to 1,618 on Thursday, with the announcement of 147 new positive cases.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 briefing from Kiambu County, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 2831 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

All the new cases are Kenyan nationals.

Nairobi accounts for 90 cases with Kibra leading with 35 cases.

At the same time, the CS said three patients have died in the last 24 hours as a result of Covid-19 related complications.

So far, the CS said, 32 counties have recorded cases of the contagious disease.

The CS said the government through Universal Health Care is working with counties to improve the country’s healthcare system.

Kagwe noted that Kiambu county has been allocated Ksh216 million in this financial year to purchase essential medicine.

This story is being updated …

