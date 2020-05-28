Kibra Accounts For 35 Of 147 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In The Last 24 Hours

Kenya’s total number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus disease rose to 1,618 on Thursday, with the announcement of 147 new positive cases.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 briefing from Kiambu County, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 2,831 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 70,172 samples have been tested.

All the new cases are Kenyan nationals with the youngest patient being a one-year-old baby. The oldest is 87 years old

The distribution of cases in the leading counties is as follows: Nairobi (90), Mombasa (41) and Kiambu (3).

In Nairobi, Kibra is leading with 35 cases, Langata (15), Makadara (9), Westlands (8), Embakasi Central (6), Embakasi West (5), Kamukunji (2) and Mathare (1).

At the same time, the CS said three patients have died in the last 24 hours as a result of Covid-19 related complications. One of the patients who died comes from Kiambu county.

This now raises the national Covid-19 death toll to 58.

13 more people have also recovered bringing to 421 the total number of people who have survived the disease in the country.

So far, the CS said, 32 counties have recorded cases of the contagious disease.

The CS said the government through Universal Health Care is working with counties to improve the country’s healthcare system.

Kagwe noted that Kiambu county has been allocated Ksh216 million in this financial year to purchase essential medicine.

The county has began targeted mass testing with about 60 beds set aside at Tigoni hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Raising concern over the number of Covid-19 patients dying at home, CS Kagwe called on Kenyans to visit hospitals when taken ill.

