Kibos Sugar Accused of Negligence after Employee Drowns in the Premises

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched a probe into the mysterious death of a Kibos Sugar employee at the work premises. Ezra Ron Conyando is said to have slipped and fallen into one of the pools while repairing a pipe that channels water into the factory.

According to the Kisumu county commander Mr Alphonse Kimathi, the employee drowned after falling into the pool.

“When he slipped and fell into the water, his colleagues rushed to rescue him, but it was too late. He later died while receiving treatment at Consolata Hospital near Guba in Mamboleo,” Kimathi said.

“The DCI have taken up the case and upon completion of investigations, we will reveal the exact cause of death.”

Kibos corporate affairs manager, Joyce Opondo confirmed that the incident happened at the water treatment plant. She refuted rumors from some quarters claiming that that the man had fallen into a boiler or had been crushed by the machines.

“He was removed, given first aid and rushed to hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter is with the police,” she said.

A source who chose to remain anonymous, spoke with the Saturday Nation alleging negligence from the company. The source said that the pipe which had developed problems was quite dangerous to workers, and Conyando had not been given the requisite protective gear.

Conyando’s family supported the claims, saying their son would not have succumbed had he been attended to swiftly.

“There should be a quick response when one’s life is in danger. My son was still alive when he was rescued, but again the mode of transport used was not an ambulance, which worsened the situation since he was uncomfortable,” Gordon Ajuma Onyando, Conyando’s dad said.

The family claims that it took more than 40 minutes for the deceased to get medical attention.

“The company has neglected its workers. We enquired and were told that there are life jackets and floaters. Why were they not given to my son? Why wasn’t there an alarm to alert other people? That forced his fellow workers to run on foot to call for help. According to me, there was a lot of negligence on the part of the Kibos management,” Conyando’s mother, Truphosa Ayieko said.

Conyando’s body is lying at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

