Covid-19: Kibos Sugar Company Donating Unique Cardboard-made Isolation Beds To Hospitals In Kisumu

As the number of the novel coronavirus cases in the country continue to balloon, there are concerns over the risk of most hospitals being overwhelmed due to lack of enough facility.

Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta, during his State of the nation address put Siaya County on the spot over its preparedness to fight the contagious disease.

The President said the county has only 10 isolation beds and nine are already occupied.

But this writer understands that many government hospitals across the 47 counties face a similar problem that needs urgent intervention by both levels of governments.

To support local hospitals that need the facility to handle Covid-19 patients, Kibos Sugar company based in Kisumu County, Kahawa Tungu understands, will be donating some beds in order to keep up with the growing number of cases.

The lightweight beds are made of corrugated fiberboard (cardboard).

They are cost-effective for an isolation facility and can be recycled ones the facility closes down.

The idea is already being used in India and is expected to help many hospitals in the country take care of Covid-19 patients.

The beds can withstand up to 300 kgs and can be assembled easily.

In terms of hygiene, the beds can be sanitised and withstand daily mopping.

With studies indicating that coronavirus can not last for long on a surface made of paper compared to plastic and metallic parts, the beds are suitable for Covid-19 isolation facilities.

With the cases of Covid-19 expected to go even higher in the coming days, it’s no doubt that the technology will come in handy.

So far, Kenya has confirmed 2600 cases out of which 126 were announced yesterday by the President.

The number of fatalities stands at 83 while that of those who have recovered and discharged from various hospitals across the country is 706.

