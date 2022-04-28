Kibor’s Youngest Wife Accuses Late Businessman’s Family of Plotting to Disinherit Her [Video]

A bitter family dispute is brewing at the late businessman Jackson Kibor’s Uasin Gishu home barely a month after he was laid to rest.

The family is currently embroiled in a bitter property row with the tycoon’s youngest wife, Eunita Chelimo, alleging a plot to disinherit her.

Kibor, who passed on in mid-March, was a polygamist. The controversial farmer-cum politician had confirmed in divorce proceedings against Josephine Jepkoech a few years ago that he was married to four wives. Three are alive after the passing on of his first wife, Mary Kibor, in 2010. He had a total of 28 children.

Addressing a press conference at her Chepkoilel home in Eldoret on Wednesday, Chelimo disclosed that she was recently ejected from her Kabenes matrimonial home and her 57 animals shared among her stepchildren.

The widow alleged that one of the family members assaulted her during the confrontation. She has since reported the matter to the police.

She told journalists that her farm inputs and tractors were also forcefully taken away and divided among her co-wives’ children.

“I have even lost my Kabenes matrimonial home to the children of my co-wives who have occupied the home. Now there is a plot to disinherit my children because all our properties have been caveated and I can’t even raise the money for my children’s education,” she said.

Chelimo expressed fears that her life is in danger and asked the government to intervene and save her young family from being rendered homeless.

“The government should come and help because my life is in danger and I have even been assaulted by one of my co-wives’ children and I reported the matter to the Kuinet police station vide OB 17/14/04/2022,” she said.

“My children are still young and I need to take care of them with the property left behind by their father. But if they lose their inheritance their future will be in jeopardy.”

Kibor was interred at his Kabenes farm on April 1.

