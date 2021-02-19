Kibera Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting, Robbing Woman He Lured from Facebook

A Nairobi man was today arraigned in court after he reportedly assaulted and stole from a lady he met on Facebok. Godfrey Maranga Nyakundi is said to have lured the lady from Meru in the pretext of offering her a job.

Maranga has been charged with three cases of indecent assault, robbery with violence and rape. State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda told Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku that on February 8, in Kibera, Nairobi County, the suspect intentionally and unlawfully assaulted the lady sexually.

Gikunda added that the accused also robbed the complainant of her mobile phone worth Sh16, 000.

According to documents presented at the court, the complainant logged in to her Facebook account and found a message in her inbox from one Hanuman Hanuman Singh asking if was interested in a job.

Upon enquiring about the details of the job, she was told that she would be working as a supermarket attendant. The accused did not disclose the name of the supermarket, but told her that she would be earning a salary of Sh18, 000.

The complainant accepted the offer and agreed with the accused that she would travel to Nairobi on Feb 6. The accused was to connect her with a lady by the name Kathure who would then accompany her to the supermarket.

The lady failed to travel on the 6th, but found her way to Nairobi from Meru on Feb 8. On her way, she called the accused but a lady who identified herself as Kathure picked up the call.

Upon reaching Nairobi, she called the accused again, and this time, the man who had identified himself as John, picked up. He directed her to Kibera where he forcefully raped and robbed her.

The lady reported the ordeal at a nearby police post, and sought treatment at Kibera south health center, and later made a report at Capitol Hill Police Station.

