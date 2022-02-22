Kibera Court Hands Man Death Sentence For Robbing Chinese Boss Ksh30,000

A Kibera court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for violently attacking and robbing his boss.

Robert Kubasu is accused of violently attacking the Chinese employer in Kilimani, Nairobi, before stealing Ksh30,000 and a mobile phone from him.

While convicting Kubasu, Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke said the prosecution had proved the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the prosecution, the offence was committed on September 25, 2019, at the Silver harbour in Kindaruma road within Dagoretti sub-county.

A total of five witnesses testified in the trial.

In his testimony, the victim, Chen Daisheng, told the court that the attack happened when he was waiting for a lift.

The court heard that Daisheng met the accused person in the lift.

“When I entered the lift I came across Robert my employee and we stayed in there together,” the complainant told the court.

He said he was shocked when Kubasu turned against him and threatened to attack him with a panga.

“I opened the main door of the unit and all of a sudden I saw Robbert removing a panga and started threatening me by waving I and shouting a language that I could not understand,” he said.

The accused is said to have demanded Ksh30,000 from the complainant.

Once he got the money, he also took the boss’ phone before running away, the court heard.

The court agreed with state prosecutor Nancy Keruvo that the offence committed was serious hence the tough penalty.

Kubasu has 14 days to lodge an appeal.

