Man Claiming to be Kibaki’s First-born Son, Jacob Ocholla Mwai Comes Forward After Being Blocked From Attending Burial

The late retired President, Emilio Mwai Kibaki, led a rather private life.

His private life stayed private but as is norm, the skeletons come out after a high ranking individual dies.

In Kibaki’s case, the public knew about his wife, the late Mama Lucy Kibaki and their four children, Judy, Jimmy, David and Tony.

But it has also been said that the late head of state married former Othaya MP Mary Wambui under customary law in the 1970s. They apparently had a daughter, Wangui Mwai.

In a press briefing on March 3, 2009, Kibaki convened a press briefing during which he told the world that he only had one wife, Lucy.

“I want to make it very clear that I have only one dear wife Lucy and I do not have any other. The truth is known, I have only my four children,” said Kibaki.

“Anyone who is bent on that course will see me in court or wherever he will see me. We shall deal with him, no other way whatsoever; there is no genuine purpose for people wanting to spread lies about myself.”

Kibaki passed on on April 22, 2022, was taken to Lee Funeral Home and his body lay in state for three days at Parliament.

He was buried on April 30 at his Othaya home, in an intimate ceremony with only family and friends. Not allowed to attend, however, was his alleged first-born son, Jacob Ocholla Mwai.

Mr Ocholla is 62-years-old. His mother was Jane Hilda Ocholla was allegedly involved with the late retired president.

He attempted to pay his last respects to Kenya’s third president but was blocked both at Lee Funeral Home and Parliament.

Through his lawyer, George Khanimwa, Ocholla wrote to Attorney General Paul Kihara seeking to participate in his father’s funeral.

In a letter dated April 23, Ocholla told the AG: “The purpose of this letter is to urge you respectfully if you would assist him using your good offices. We have advised him against invoking assistance of the courts hence this letter.”

The AG, according to the Nairobian, received the letter on April 25 and did not act on the said matter.

Another latter was addressed to Jimmy Kibaki via a G4S courier. It read: “It was nice meeting you after paying my last respects to the president. As I advised you yesterday, I had immense respect for your father because of his firm commitment to serve Kenya and improve the lives of millions of Kenyans.”

Dr Khanimwa added, “There is however one matter I did not mention to you yesterday because of the prevailing circumstances. This matter concerns, “Jacob Ocholla Mwai”. Please permit him and his family, to participate in the funeral rites in accordance with our culture.”

Dr Khaminwa told the publication that Kibaki sired Ocholla before he got married.

Two weeks after his father’s death, Ocholla now wants to be recognized as Kibaki’s legitimate son.

