Kibaki Not in Hospital, Aide Dismisses Reports

Retired President Mwai Kibaki’s aide has dismissed reports that the former Head of State is admitted to hospital.

A source had disclosed to a local news outlet that Kibaki, 89, was recently admitted to the Nairobi Hospital after falling ill on Sunday evening over what was described as “low blood pressure”.

“He has been undergoing treatment for the last two days. He is being managed by his doctors,” the source told the Star.

Kibaki, according to the publication, has already undergone several blood tests.

But Kibaki’s private secretary Ngari Gituku dismissed the reports saying the former President is not admitted to any hospital.

Ngari, however, stated that his boss has been undergoing routine check-ups.

Read: “Some Kenyans Are Idle And Foolish, ” Kibaki’s Secretary Ngari Gituku Dismisses Hospitalization Claims

“The retired President has not been admitted to any hospital. But of course the retired President has been going for routine check-ups,” said Ngari.

About seven months ago, Gituku also dismissed media reports that Kibaki had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital’s private wing.

The reports indicated that Kibaki was rushed to the hospital on June 19, 2020 after he complained of pain in the lower abdomen, barely two weeks after being discharged.

He had reportedly been admitted for 10 days when the reports emerged.

Read Also: Wikileaks Leaks Show That Retired Police Commissioner Hussein ALi And Former First Lady Lucy Kibaki Ordered For The Killing Of Prominent Politicians

Responding to the claims, Gituku rubbished the reports as untrue and termed the people spreading the “lies as foolish, idle with nothing else to do”.

“Some Kenyans are idle and foolish with nothing to do. I don’t know where this madness is coming from. It is not true,” said Gituku.

The last time Kibaki made a public appearance was in February last year when he turned up at Parliament buildings to view the body of the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

Read Also: Former President Kibaki’s Aide Dismisses Reports Of His Hospitalization As “Gross Exaggerations”

Journalists from various media stations camping at Parliament buildings were ordered not to take pictures of Kibaki viewing the body of his late predecessor.

However, some were able to take pictures of him.

He was wearing orthopaedic shoes and the photos went viral on social media eliciting discussions on the state of his health.

Orthopaedic shoes are specially designed footwear worn by people of all ages who suffer from uncomfortable foot mechanics.

Read Also: Former President Mwai Kibaki Hospitalised In Nairobi

They designed to support the structure of the foot, ankle and leg. This writer understands that the shoes mainly serve persons with swollen feet, heel challenges, diabetes, arthritis, and crucially, persons recovering from foot surgery.

It was, however, not strange to see the ex-president wearing the shoes as he suffered serious leg injuries after his car was involved in an accident near Machakos in 2002, at the height of the presidential campaigns.

Kibaki was then rushed to hospital in Nairobi and later on airlifted to London for specialized treatment.

His recent ailments have been linked to old age and the 2002 accident.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu