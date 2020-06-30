Former President Kibaki’s Aide Dismisses Reports Of His Hospitalization As “Gross Exaggerations”

Former president Mwai Kibaki has not been hospitalized. His Private Secretary Ngari Gituku has said.

Speaking to the Standard, Mr Gituku denied reports that Kenya’s third head of state has been at the Nairobi Hospital for 10 days.

He dismissed the reports as “hollow and baseless” noting that the former president visited a health facility in Nairobi for routine check up.

“I am reading some quarters saying that he has been in the hospital for ten days. That is far-fetched. It is completely hollow and far from the truth. I think it is time as Kenyans we also stopped being too intrusive on some of these things that are private especially one’s health,” Gituku stated.

He further stated that reports of Kibaki’s admission in hospital were grossly exaggerated. He also noted that it is normal for a human being to seek medical assistance.

“It is normal and a routine thing for all of us to go to the hospital, and so is the case with His Excellency. We should not make it like it is abnormal. But on talk that he is admitted and has been there for ten days that is a gross exaggeration. He visited the hospital and went home,” he added.

On Monday, Kenyans woke up to reports of the former president’s admission following abdominal pains.

“Samples were taken for testing in the lab. The results are out and nothing to worry about. His team of doctors are managing the pain,” a source intimated to The Star.

The country’s third president has maintained a low-profile since he left office in 2013.

The last time Kibaki made a public appearance was in February this year when he turned up at Parliament buildings to view the body of the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

Journalists from various media stations camping at Parliament buildings were ordered not to take pictures of Kibaki viewing the body of his late predecessor.

Then, Kibaki wore orthopaedic shoes – designed footwear worn by people of all ages who suffer from uncomfortable foot mechanics.

