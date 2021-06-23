Kiambu Woman Rep Wamuchomba Decamps to DP Ruto’s “Hustler Nation”

The Deputy President William Ruto led Hustler Nation has gained yet another politician from the vote rich Mt Kenya Region.

Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni wa Muchomba has apparently defected to the Tanga Tanga faction of the Jubilee party.

Speaking to a local news outlet, the first time MP said her constituents pressured her into leaving the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led “Kieleweke” camp.

“I am aligning myself with the DP because that is where my people want me to be,” she said.

She was welcomed to the hustler movement by nominated senator Millicent Omanga.

“Warmest welcome to the hustler nation Kiambu Woman MP Gathoni Wamuchomba,” tweeted the nominated legislator. Warmest welcome to the hustler nation Kiambu Woman MP Gathoni Wamuchomba. pic.twitter.com/8X8W2KJmvW — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) June 23, 2021 Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot also welcomed Wamuchomba to the fold. Welcome back to the hustler Nation.

State intimidation sell by date fast approaching.

Expect a stampede.

Na wa mwisho awache funguo hapo juu ya gate. pic.twitter.com/BNLZXa4wPE — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) June 23, 2021 Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, on his part, expressed disappointment in Wamuchomba's decision to decamp to Ruto's side but maintained that he respected her decision. "I see that Hon Gathoni Wamuchomba has left our team and will now be playing for William Ruto's brigade. Knowing her well I am sure that she has thought this through and she believes she's doing the right thing," he said. "I don't agree with her, but this doesn't change the respect I have for her. I wish her well as we now engage from across each other, politically. As things stand I will not be surprised if we lose another one or two more valuable players." Wambugu noted that it was time to fix the ruling party which is apparently getting ready to make a pact with Raila Odinga's ODM party ahead of the 2022 polls. "We have some heavy lifting ahead to fix our party and not everyone will want to do it. For those of us who still believe in Jubilee this is a lesson & a warning. Let's focus on what's important, as we fix this party. Then we will stop the loss of more valuable players," he stated.