Kiambu Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndicho In Trouble As 70 MCAs Sign Impeachment Motion

Months After successfully kicking out Governor Ferdinand Waititu, members of the Kiambu County Assembly (MCAs) have now turned up the heat on Speaker Stephen Ndicho with an impending ouster.

The ward representatives are seeking to impeach Ndicho over alleged incompetence, violation of the Constitution, denial of information to the public and failure to uphold public service values.

As of Sunday, August 9, 70 out of 92 MCAs had reportedly appended their signatures on an impeachment motion to send Ndicho home.

Only 33 members are required to pass the motion.

The MCAs claim that the speaker has failed to prioritise their interests and welfare.

According to the MCAs, the speaker unprocedurally transferred assembly clerk John Mwivithi Mutie to the executive as the chief officer.

Read: Embattled Kiambu Governor Waititu Terms His Impeachment Irregular, Bogus

The MCAs claim that the speaker is manipulative and often invokes the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta and State House to have his way.

“In less than three years under his dictatorial and manipulative leadership, the county assembly has experienced a high turnover of accounting officers such that four people have so far held the position of the clerk,” the motion reads.

They argue that by transferring Mutie the speaker violated the constitution as he did not adhere to provisions of the County Assembly Services Act.

Read Also: MP Threatens To Sue NEMA, Kiambu County Govt Over River Pollution

The Speaker is also accused of having failed to respect the rule of law in the appointment of accounting officers, three of whom have held the position of the assembly clerk in acting capacities.

On his part, the speaker accuses the MCAs of malice. He says five of the ward reps pushing for his ouster received money from a clerk seconded elsewhere whom they want back.

The former Juja Member of Parliament now joins a list of marked speakers for ouster including his Nairobi counterpart Beatrice Elachi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu