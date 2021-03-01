Kiambu Murder Suspect Lawrence Warunge Still Unfit To Stand Trial

Lawrence Warunge, a 22-year-old Mount Kenya University student, who confessed to killing five people in January, is still unfit to stand trial.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi, the prosecution said the accused is still on medication and is still mentally unfit.

The IT student will be taken to Mathari Hospital on March 5 where his case will be reviewed.

Gichohi gave the prosecution until March 15 to give an update on Warunge’s mental status.

Last month, the suspect who is being held at Industrial Area Remand Prison was once again declared unfit to stand trial after a psychiatric report was presented before Gichohi.

Warunge confessed to killing his father, Nicholas Njenga, mother Annie, brothers Maxwell and Christian, and their farmhand James Kinyanjui.

He told detectives that his initial plan was to also eliminate his two sisters but they reported back to school on January 5.

His plan, he told the police, was inspired by a Netflix series dubbed “Killing Eve”.

