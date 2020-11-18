Kiambu MPs Snub Governor Nyoro’s Interdenominational Prayers Meeting

Only one Mp attended Kiambu governor James Nyoro’s Interdenominational Prayers meeting, while others skipped the meeting without apology.

The meeting that was held at Ndumberi Stadium was only attended by a section of the clergy, a section of MCAs, Ward Administrators and the county executive.

Only the Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo attended the meeting with Kiambaa MP sending apologies.

The meeting was set to offer prayers to God for escalating leadership wrangles in the county and increasing Covid-19 infections.

MPs from the county who missed the prayer meeting include Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town), Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Simon King’ara (Ruiru) Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), Gabriel Kago (Githunguri) and Moses Kuria (Gatundu South). All the MPs were invited, Kahawa Tungu understands.

The residents followed suit, and only a handful came to the stadium with some sources in the county blaming it on poor mobilisation.

The governor who took over after the impeachment of Ferdinand Waititu downplayed the poor turnout, only addressing the issues of Covid-19 and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He said that the clergy will lead the sensitization exercise of the BBI.

“I believe that you all will like the contents of the document once you read it because it holds the future of the country,” he said.

Also, he directed that workers in hotels, restaurants and bars within Kiambu county will be required to display their valid Covid-19 certificate as they serve customers.

