Kiambu MP Aspirant Mary Mathai Blasts Moses Kuria Over CCK Ticket Row [Video]

A storm is brewing in the newly launched Chama Cha Kazi party as a section of women aspirants decry alleged issuance of direct tickets ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The aspirants from Kiambu County have accused the party leader Moses Kuria of a plot to deny them a chance to be on the ballot despite their popularity among the electorate.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Mary Mathai, who is seeking the Kiambu Town parliamentary seat in the August polls, claims the MP asked her to drop her bid in favour of another candidate despite having paid Ksh120,000 in nomination fees.

The MP hopeful claims to have received a text message from Kuria on Monday directing her to withdraw from the race.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Unveils New Party “Chama cha Kazi” Following PEP Ouster

In a text message seen by Kahawa Tungu, the party boss promised to nominate Mathai for the Kiambu County Executive Committee (CEC) role in the next government if he succeeds in his gubernatorial bid.

In return, Kuria asked the aspirant to continue funding CCK’s activities.

Mathai, however, quickly turned down the offer, insisting that she wants to be on the ballot.

“In response to your request, unfortunately, the same is declined. I had every intention of launching my political career this year. Service to the people in my capacity as a member of parliament is a decision which I carefully considered and had every intention of pursuing to the very end,” Mathai’s response reads.

“Given that this request is coming from you in your capacity as the party leader, it puts us in a very awkward situation because it is evident that you had a pre-determined mindset in regards to who, if at all, the party will be nominating as the MP candidate in Kiambu Constituency.”

In her TV interview, Mathai blasted Kuria for allegedly attempting to arm-twist aspirants.

Also Read: Wangui Ngirici Hits Back At Moses Kuria After Calls To Drop Gubernatorial Bid

She called on investigative agencies to probe party bosses who may be engaged in similar ‘illegal’ processes.

“What Honourable Moses Kuria did contravenes so many provisions under the Constitution and under the Political Parties Act, I want to invite the relevant bodes to carry out investigations as to the manner in which those processes are being conducted in parties,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...