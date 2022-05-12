in NEWS

Kiambu MCA, 4 Others In Custody For Alleged Murder Of 45-Year-old Man

Kiambu MCA James Nginya Njenga (Courtesy)

An MCA from Kiambu County and four other people have been charged with the murder of a 45-year-old man.

The Githokoni MCA James Nginya Njenga and his co-accused were arrested for the murder of Gerald Gachugu Gichuhi.

Apparently, the first-time county lawmaker descended on Gerald with blows on his forehead on Tuesday night at West View estate in Juja.

Gerald reportedly suffered head injuries and was rushed to Thika Level Five hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The cause of the assault is yet to be established although the MCA’s 29-year-old girlfriend has also been arrested in connection to the same.

“Njenga (James) and his girlfriend Julia Wambui Macharia, 29, have been arrested in connection with the offence of murder and are being held at Juja police station,” the police report reads in part.

Gerald’s body on the other hand has been transferred to Thika General Kago Funeral home awaiting postmortem while the MCA and his co-accused will spend 11 more days in custody while police complete investigations into the same.

