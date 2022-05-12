Kiambu MCA, 4 Others In Custody For Alleged Murder Of 45-Year-old Man

An MCA from Kiambu County and four other people have been charged with the murder of a 45-year-old man.

The Githokoni MCA James Nginya Njenga and his co-accused were arrested for the murder of Gerald Gachugu Gichuhi.

Apparently, the first-time county lawmaker descended on Gerald with blows on his forehead on Tuesday night at West View estate in Juja.

Gerald reportedly suffered head injuries and was rushed to Thika Level Five hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The cause of the assault is yet to be established although the MCA’s 29-year-old girlfriend has also been arrested in connection to the same.

“Njenga (James) and his girlfriend Julia Wambui Macharia, 29, have been arrested in connection with the offence of murder and are being held at Juja police station,” the police report reads in part.

Gerald’s body on the other hand has been transferred to Thika General Kago Funeral home awaiting postmortem while the MCA and his co-accused will spend 11 more days in custody while police complete investigations into the same.

Githobokoni Ward MCA James Nginya Njenga & four others remanded for 11 days to allow probe completion on alleged murder of Gerald Gichuhi in Juja, Thika magistrate Margaret Karumbu rules. @inooroke @ODPP_KE pic.twitter.com/C3HPEzPrQx — Muhia wa Maina. (@muhiasmaina) May 12, 2022

