Kiambu: Form Four Boy Killed After Sneaking into Girls School at Night

A Form Four student from Gathiruini Boys High School was last night beaten to death after sneaking into Komothai Girls Secondary School in Kiambu County.

A police report filed at Kibichoi Police Station indicates that the boy was among a group of six boys who sneaked into the neighbouring girls’ school at around 4am Thursday.

The targeted girls raised alarm attracting the attention of the school’s guards, teacher on duty and principal.

The six boys took to their heels after smelling danger.

Read: Two Arrested in Connection with the Murder of Mombasa Teen

However, the 17-year-old boy couldn’t catch up with his peers who managed to escape to safety.

A mob comprising of students and members of staff descended on the deceased with crude weapons, blows and kicks inflicting serious injuries on him.

“The teenager was beaten by the students and staff and sustained physical injuries on the head and forehead,” the report read.

Also Read: Four Grilled Over Brutal Murder of Chief in Bungoma

He was rushed to Kigumo Level IV Hospital in an unconscious state. He, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the facility.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kigumo mortuary pending autopsy. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the killing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...