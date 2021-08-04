Kiambu Couple Found Dead in Kirigiti Home in Suspected Murder-suicide

A man and his wife were on Tuesday evening found dead in what police suspect to be a murder/suicide.

Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga, a licensed firearm holder is suspected to have killed his 30-year-old wife, Philomena Njeri, at their Kirigiti home in Kiambu county.

Preliminary reports show that Gachunga shot his wife in the head before turning the gun on himself.

Read: Police Officer Attached to JKIA Dies in Suspected Suicide in Kirinyaga

A report filed at Kiambu Police Station under OB No 80/3/8/2021 at around 6.01 pm showed that a friend of Gachunga, Robert Charango Njuguna, tried reaching him on phone.

The calls, the report indicates, went unanswered.

Njuguna told the police that Gachunga’s failure to pick his calls was “suspicious”.

Read Also: Kiambu Leading in Suicide Cases as 483 Kenyans Take Their Lives in 3 Months

“Together with officers from Kiambu Police Station, Njuguna went to Gachunga’s house, where they found his bedroom door locked from the inside. Police broke down the door and found Gachunga and his wife, Philomena Njeri, dead,” the police report reads.

At the scene of incident, police recovered a mini Glock gun of serial number BEZA475.

Speaking to the Standard, Kiambu police commander Badel Mohammed said the motive behind the killings is yet to be established.

Read Also: 28-year-old Migori Mother Tries To Kill Her Four Children Before Committing Suicide

“The motive [of the apparent murder-suicide] is not yet known,” said Mohammed.

The bodies of the deceased persons were moved to Kenyatta University Funeral home pending a postmortem exam.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu